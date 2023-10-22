Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 18,001 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 4.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $145,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.16. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

