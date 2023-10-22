Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 54,995 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,995 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,846 shares valued at $1,584,221. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

