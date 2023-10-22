Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,880. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.