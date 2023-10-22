Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 262,742 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,742 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 3.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of American International Group worth $73,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

American International Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AIG traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. 3,142,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,155. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

