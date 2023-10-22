Hosking Partners LLP Has $44.64 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $44,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.62.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $9.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,192. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.47.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

