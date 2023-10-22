STF Management LP Sells 335 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

STF Management LP trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

ORLY traded up $8.67 on Friday, hitting $907.06. 450,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,875. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $729.59 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $930.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $927.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

