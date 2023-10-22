S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $350.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.12. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.31 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

