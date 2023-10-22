Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,536,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 389,764 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

