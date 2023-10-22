Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after purchasing an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $234.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

