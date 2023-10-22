Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $249.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.21 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.