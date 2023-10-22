Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $198.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $201.72. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

