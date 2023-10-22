Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $452.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $465.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.