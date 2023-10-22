Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson
McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $452.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $465.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.