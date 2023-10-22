PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 752 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

