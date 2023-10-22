Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 43,709 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 43,709 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.