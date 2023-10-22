Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $23.53 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

