Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day moving average is $183.38. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.79 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.