Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

