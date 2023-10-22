Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.21% of Omnicom Group worth $39,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. 1,904,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

