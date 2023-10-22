Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

ACN stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.00. 2,385,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.81. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $5,066,510 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

