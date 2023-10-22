Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.79 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

