State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KLA were worth $39,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $462.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $275.12 and a 1-year high of $520.19.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.