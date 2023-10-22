One Day In July LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.95. The company had a trading volume of 99,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,221. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day moving average of $192.50.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

