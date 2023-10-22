One Day In July LLC Has $25.43 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $269.78. 1,572,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,084. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.88 and a 200 day moving average of $272.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

