iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,163,000 after buying an additional 572,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,103. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

