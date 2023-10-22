Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 252.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $94.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

