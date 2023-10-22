Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

