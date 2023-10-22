Wealth Architects LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $354.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.70. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

