Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $31.34 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

MUB opened at $101.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

