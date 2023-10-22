One Day In July LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VTV stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.97. 3,072,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,084. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.68.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

