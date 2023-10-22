Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

