Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

TGT stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $134.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.