Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

EW opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

