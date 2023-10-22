CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 586,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

