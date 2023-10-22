HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 48,058 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,058 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

