iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

USMV stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,951 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

