Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 4,940 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 3.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $120,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 220.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $506.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.27. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

