Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 192.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

