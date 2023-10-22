Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,565 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

