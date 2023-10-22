Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,774 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

NYSE AXP traded down $8.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.57. 8,268,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,839. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

