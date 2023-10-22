Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,086 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 107.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.60. 1,334,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $233.22 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

