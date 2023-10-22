Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,697. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.36.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

