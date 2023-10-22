Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,124 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.8% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $42,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,153. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,153. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,631 shares of company stock worth $17,408,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $67.22. 11,506,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,370,053. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

View Our Latest Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.