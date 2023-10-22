Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.82. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

