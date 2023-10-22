Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

