Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 269.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

