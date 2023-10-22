Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.