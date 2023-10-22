Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,585 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.43, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

