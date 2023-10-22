Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.11.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $400.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average of $394.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

