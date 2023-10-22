Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,279,837,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,846 shares valued at $1,584,221. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $30.93 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

