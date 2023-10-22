Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

NYSE MRK opened at $102.67 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

